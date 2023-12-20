 Punjab: Notorious Gangster Amritpal Singh Killed, Cop Injured In Amritsar Encounter; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Notorious Gangster Amritpal Singh Killed, Cop Injured In Amritsar Encounter; Visuals Surface

Punjab: Notorious Gangster Amritpal Singh Killed, Cop Injured In Amritsar Encounter; Visuals Surface

2 kg heroin and a 9 mm pistol were also recovered from the gangster while the injured cop was rushed to hospital.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab police when he tried to escape from its custody in the Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar district on Wednesday morning.

Police said that Amritpal Singh Amri, 22, a notorious gangster, was arrested on Tuesday and was being taken to the Jandiala Guru area around 8.30 am for the recovery of contraband 2 kg heroin. On reaching the spot, he, but fired while in handcuffs at the police team from a pistol he had hidden and tried to run away from police clutches.

The police said that the accused had revealed during the interrogation on Tuesday that he had hidden heroin following which the police team had taken him to the said spot – bushes along the Dharad village canal.

Gangster Amritpal fired rounds from his hidden pistol

However, he had not disclosed that he also had an imported 9 mm pistol hidden there with which he fired at the police team injuring one of the personnel while they were recovering the heroin. Another personnel had a narrow escape as a bullet pierced through his turban, police said.

Stating that injured police personnel was hospitalised and his condition was said to be stable, police said that Amritpal was involved in four murder cases and two attempts to murder. He was said to be an accomplice of another notorious gangster Happy Jatt.

Read Also
Punjab Crime: Notorious Gangster Jassa Happowal Injured In Police Encounter (Watch)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN Floods: More Bodies Found As Waters Recede; Growing Death Toll Triggers Protests Amid Criticism...

TN Floods: More Bodies Found As Waters Recede; Growing Death Toll Triggers Protests Amid Criticism...

Teji Bachchan Death Anniversary: Remembering Social Activist, Poet Harivansh Rai's Partner & Actor...

Teji Bachchan Death Anniversary: Remembering Social Activist, Poet Harivansh Rai's Partner & Actor...

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress Launches 'UP Jodo Yatra' From Saharanpur

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress Launches 'UP Jodo Yatra' From Saharanpur

Central Railway Achieves Significant Decrease In Cattle Run-Over Cases Through Strategic Measures &...

Central Railway Achieves Significant Decrease In Cattle Run-Over Cases Through Strategic Measures &...

'Modi Ki Guarantee Will Be Implemented On Priority', Says Chhattisgarh Governor

'Modi Ki Guarantee Will Be Implemented On Priority', Says Chhattisgarh Governor