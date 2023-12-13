 Punjab: Gangster Jassa Happowal Injured In Police Encounter (Watch)
Punjab: Gangster Jassa Happowal Injured In Police Encounter (Watch)

Jassa Happowal, a resident of Nawanshahr, is close to gangsters Harvinder Rinda and Sonu Khatri

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Gangster Jassa Happowal Injured In Police Encounter | @DGPPunjabPolice

Zirakpur, Punjab: Gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal was injured in a Police encounter on Wednesday morning. The police had taken him to recover the pistol in a case of intentional murder but he started escaping from custody, Punjab police said.

The police first fired in the air and then shot him in the leg. He has been captured in injured condition. He is reported to have been hit by six bullets. During this time an employee also got injured.

Jassa Happowal involved in 6 cases

In a post on 'X' DGP Punjab police said, "Gangster Jassa Happowal was injured in Police action while attempting to flee from police custody in a major action by AGTF, Punjab. He was arrested recently and was involved in 6 murder cases and other heinous crimes."

"AGTF team had to open fire to stop him from fleeing which led to gunshot injuries. An AGTF official was also injured in preventing his escape. They have been shifted to the nearest hospital 1 Chinese pistol along with 5 cartridges have been recovered. Punjab Policeis fully committed to destroying the criminal network as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann" the DGP added.

Jassa Happowal was a resident of Nawanshahr

AGTF officer Sandeep Goyal said that Jassa Happowal, a resident of Nawanshahr, is close to gangsters Harvinder Rinda and Sonu Khatri. A policeman was also injured during this firing. The firing took place in Peermuchalla of Zirakpur.

Earlier on November 30, the Punjab Police had arrested Karanjit Singh aka Jassa Happowal, who was wanted in 6 cases of murder, including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter in village Bhojowal, Jalandhar Rural, and other heinous crimes

Jassa Happowal attacked a person in July

Sandeep Goyal further said that Jassa Happowal had attacked a person in July.

"One man suspected that his wife had illicit relations with another person. He contacted Sonu Khatri. After which, at the behest of Sonu Khatri, Jassa Haibowalia attacked the said person. He committed three murders in three days in October," he said

