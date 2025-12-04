Punjab & Haryana High Court Rejects Akali Leader Majithia’s Bail Plea In DA Case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia | X @bsmajithia

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the high-profile disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Majithia was arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau on June 25, this year, in a case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of ``drug money’’. Majithia, a three-time MLA from Majitha constituency (in district Amritsar), is also brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal.

This case stemmed from a special investigation team’s (SIT’s) report on June 7, 2025, probing a case registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in 2021.

The VB claimed that its probe revealed that over Rs 540 crore of drug money had been laundered through various ways facilitated by Majithia.

Majithia’s counsel argued that VB charges based on its 2021 case for which he was granted bail in August 2022 and the top court had also dismissed the state government’s appeal in April 2025.

However, while his bail plea was earlier rejected by a Mohali court following which he moved the high court; the court of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya dismissed his bail plea.

Stating that indefinite custody would infringe the petitioner’s personal freedom, the court also directed the VB to complete its investigation within three months and held that thereafter the petitioner could seek his release on bail.

Majithia and the SAD have called the case against him ``political vendetta and witch-hunting’’ initiated by Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the sole object of maligning and harassing him, as he has been a vocal critic and political opponent.

He also held that while the VB DA case was ``patently illegal’’, his arrest from his residence was carried out in ``gross violation of settled legal procedures’’.