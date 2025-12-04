 PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner With Mumbai Number Plate From Delhi Airport - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner With Mumbai Number Plate From Delhi Airport - VIDEO

PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner With Mumbai Number Plate From Delhi Airport - VIDEO

The model of White car is a Fortuner Sigma 4 (MT) and is owned by the Additional Commissioner of Mumbai, according to carInfo. The car is registered with the Mumbai (Central) RTO. The vehicle's registration date is 24 April 2024. It is the first ownership of the car.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport in Delhi. The two leaders travelled in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

The model of White car is a Fortuner Sigma 4 (MT) and is owned by the Additional Commissioner of Mumbai, according to carInfo. The car is registered with the Mumbai (Central) RTO.

Details Of The Vehicle

The vehicle's registration date is 24 April 2024. It is the first ownership of the car. The age of the vehicle is 1 year and 7 months. The vehicle's fitness is valid up to 23 April 2039.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbaikars Back Infra Growth But Seek Transparency In BMC Governance: BJP MLA Ameet Satam
Mumbaikars Back Infra Growth But Seek Transparency In BMC Governance: BJP MLA Ameet Satam
National Award For Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Mumbai’s Audiologist Devangi Dalal Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO
National Award For Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Mumbai’s Audiologist Devangi Dalal Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Kills Self By Jumping From Jogeshwari High-Rise; No Suicide Note Found
Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Kills Self By Jumping From Jogeshwari High-Rise; No Suicide Note Found
TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead
TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead
Read Also
PM Modi Likely To Receive Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport In A Rare Gesture
article-image

PM Modi’s Range Rover and Putin’s Aurus Senat followed the white Fortuner.

PM Modi Breaks Protocol

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who landed at Delhi airport for his two-day visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare diplomatic gesture that broke standard security protocol. PM Modi greeted him with a firm handshake and a warm hug.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab & Haryana High Court Rejects Akali Leader Majithia’s Bail Plea In DA Case

Punjab & Haryana High Court Rejects Akali Leader Majithia’s Bail Plea In DA Case