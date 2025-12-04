PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner With Mumbai Number Plate From Delhi Airport - VIDEO

PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Toyota Fortuner | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport in Delhi. The two leaders travelled in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The model of White car is a Fortuner Sigma 4 (MT) and is owned by the Additional Commissioner of Mumbai, according to carInfo. The car is registered with the Mumbai (Central) RTO.

Details Of The Vehicle

The vehicle's registration date is 24 April 2024. It is the first ownership of the car. The age of the vehicle is 1 year and 7 months. The vehicle's fitness is valid up to 23 April 2039.

Read Also PM Modi Likely To Receive Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport In A Rare Gesture

PM Modi’s Range Rover and Putin’s Aurus Senat followed the white Fortuner.

PM Modi Breaks Protocol

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who landed at Delhi airport for his two-day visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare diplomatic gesture that broke standard security protocol. PM Modi greeted him with a firm handshake and a warm hug.