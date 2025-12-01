Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols

4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested four persons in connection with the Gurdaspur grenade attack case and recovered one P-86 hand grenade and two pistols from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Gurdit, of Gurdaspur; Naveen Chaudhary and Kush, of Hoshiarpur. The recovered pistols include one Zigana and one .32 bore along with live cartridges.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Border Range, Sandeep Goel said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the grenade attack on the Gurdaspur police station was masterminded by Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Zeeshan Akhtar with assistance from their US-based handler Amandeep Singh alias Aman Pannu from Gurdaspur.

It is worth mentioning that this module had carried out a grenade attack at Gurdaspur city police station at around 7.30 pm on November 25, 2025, which left four persons injured.

The DIG said police had arrested two suspects identified as Pradeep and Gurdit, who have provided financial and logistics support to the accused persons - Hargun, Vikas and Mohan - the module that had hurled the grenade at police station. Notably, two accused persons Hargun and Vikas were arrested by the Delhi Police.

He said that during the interrogation, arrested accused persons Pradeep and Gurdit have revealed about the role of Naveen Chaudhary and Kush, who had received two hand grenades sent by Zeeshan Akhtar, of which they handed over one to the module that had hurled the grenade on Gurdaspur Police Station on the directions of Shahzad Bhatti.

Police said that following the technical and intelligence leads, police teams have managed to locate suspects Naveen Chaudhary and Kush near village Jagatpur.

When stopped at Naka Bandi at village Jagatpur, both suspects opened fire on the police party, he said, while adding that in self-defence, police teams retaliated resulting in injuries to Naveen and Kush. Both the accused were rushed to nearby hospital where they are under treatment, he added.