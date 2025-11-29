 SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent

SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent

According to information, while over two dozen protesters were arrested, the station house officer (SHO) of the Dhuri, Jasvir Singh, suffered burns when his uniform which was drenched with petrol sprinkled by the protesters caught fire during the clash. He was rushed to hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Punjab SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent | ANI

Chandigarh: Tempers ran high and chaos prevailed as the Punjab police and the striking contractual employees of the Punjab roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) clashed in Dhuri town of Punjab’s Sangrur district Friday.

Even as passengers were left in lurch throughout the day across the state, the striking staff who protested against the kilometre scheme of the state government went on strike and their protest turned violent in Dhuri when police attempted to thwart their stir.

According to information, while over two dozen protesters were arrested, the station house officer (SHO) of the Dhuri, Jasvir Singh, suffered burns when his uniform which was drenched with petrol sprinkled by the protesters caught fire during the clash. He was rushed to hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Clash also ensued as the police teams also attempted to thwart some protesters who had climbed atop buses and threatened to immolate themselves. There were reports that some of the protesters allegedly sprinkled petrol on the cops anguished over the detention of their leaders late last night.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Assam Congress Holds Key Media Strategy Meeting In Guwahati Ahead Of 2026 Elections
VIDEO: Assam Congress Holds Key Media Strategy Meeting In Guwahati Ahead Of 2026 Elections
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
Read Also
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes 'Makke Di Roti & Sarso Saag' While Interacting With...
article-image

The protesters held they were also angered over the brutal police lathi-charge to forcibly stop them from staging the protest.

CONG SLAMS POLICE `BRUTALITY’

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his party’s solidarity with the protesting staff of the Punjab Roadways.

He held that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was following into the footsteps of the Akali Dal government, which had hijacked the public transport system for the personal benefit of its leaders.

He condemned the brutal lathicharge on the staff by the Punjab police at the behest of the government.

The PCC president also strongly condemned the manhandling of some journalists in Sangrur, where they were covering the protests by the Roadways employees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Assam Congress Holds Key Media Strategy Meeting In Guwahati Ahead Of 2026 Elections

VIDEO: Assam Congress Holds Key Media Strategy Meeting In Guwahati Ahead Of 2026 Elections

West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process -...

West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process -...

Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark

Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark

2010 MBA Student’s Rape, Murder Case: Chandigarh Court Sentences Lifer To 38-Year-Old Cab Driver

2010 MBA Student’s Rape, Murder Case: Chandigarh Court Sentences Lifer To 38-Year-Old Cab Driver

SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent

SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent