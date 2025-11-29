VIDEO: Assam Congress Holds Key Media Strategy Meeting In Guwahati Ahead Of 2026 Elections

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday held a crucial review meeting of its Media and Communication Department at the Manabendra Sharma Complex, Guwahati. The session was chaired by Pawan Khera, Chairperson of the AICC Media and Communication Department.

The meeting saw the participation of senior leaders, including AICC Media in-charge for Assam Charan Singh Sapra, APCC president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, former MP Abdul Khaleque, APCC general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan, district presidents, senior spokespersons, and media panellists.

Deliberations focused on strengthening the party’s media outreach and communication strategies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Pawan Khera urged the department to intensify efforts to expose what he termed the “misleading actions” of the BJP-led state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasised the need to safeguard democratic rights and uphold constitutional values.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi encouraged party workers to remain steadfast in their commitment to truth, urging spokespersons to embrace dedication and discipline. Sharing his own experience of rising from a national media panellist to a leadership role, he stressed that conviction and hard work would determine success.

Addressing the gathering, Charan Singh Sapra called upon Congress workers to carry the party’s ideology to grassroots levels and face upcoming political challenges with resolve. He highlighted the department’s responsibility in ensuring effective communication across districts.

The meeting was attended by APCC Media Department chairperson Bedabrat Bora, senior spokesperson and former MLA Mohan Basumatary, along with Satyabrata Kalita, Binanda Saikia, Gopal Sarma, Rituporno Konwar, Ratul Kalita, Rupak Das, Monalisa Hazarika, Barnali Phukan, Happy Gogoi, Rupa Kalita, Jeherul Islam, and other key members of the department.