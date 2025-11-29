West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO

TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process | ANI

Kolkata: A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday met the full bench of Election Commission of India (ECI) over SIR issue.

After the meeting, talking to the media, TMC MP Satabdi Roy had expressed her disappointment over the meeting.

“We have asked them five questions but we did not get any concrete reply from them. Among the five questions we raised, the first was this: Is the SIR process meant to filter out fake voters and infiltrators from the voter list? If so, why are Bengalis being specifically targeted? Is this an intention to drive out Bengalis? If the objective is to identify and filter out infiltrators, then why is Bengal being singled out when the problem exists in other states like Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh as well? Why is only Bengal being targeted when the same issue of infiltration is not being addressed in other states?” said Roy.

Notably, the TMC delegation comprised Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Satabdi Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen, Mamata Thakur, Saket Gokhale, and Prakash Chik Barik.

Party’s Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra mentioned that they have handed a list of names of 40 people whose alleged deaths are related to the SIR process and also that the CEC dismissed it as mere allegations.

“We had spoken for 40 minutes and CEC spoke for almost one hour uninterrupted but even then no reply was given to our questions. There are glitches and BLOs are having network issues,” added Moitra.