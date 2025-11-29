2010 MBA Student’s Rape, Murder Case: Chandigarh Court Sentences Lifer To 38-Year-Old Cab Driver |

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh fast track special court on Friday sentenced 38-year old cab driver Monu Kumar to life imprisonment for rape and murder of 21-year old MBA student Neha in Chandigarh in 2010.

The court which sent taxi driver Manu Kumar to life imprisonment for rape and murder of Neha Ahlawat, a 21-year old MBA student also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The police had registered a case after Neha’s blood-stained body was found in the forest area of Sector 39, here on July 30, 2010. Her father had also lodged a complaint with police that her daughter had left house on a scooter for Sector 15 for English classes, but had not returned till 9 pm, nor was any of her friends aware of her whereabouts.

However, in the meantime, police received a call from her friend that her scooter was seen parked near a tax stand in Sector 38, west. Police which reached there found her body in a pool of blood in the bushes on the other side of the road. Though police took her to PGI, the doctors declared her brought dead.

However, while the police failed to make any headway in the case and closed the investigation in 2020, the case was cracked when Monu was nabbed in a case of another woman’s rape and murder, that had also taken place in 2022 in the same area and confessed to this crime too.