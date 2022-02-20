Punjab Elections 2022: Kejriwal wants to win 'by hook or by crook', even if it means breaking nation, alleges Channi

As single phase voting for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly constituency ended on Sunday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday accused Aam Aadmi Party Conveyor Arvind Kejriwal of wanting to win "by hook or by crook".

According to Times Now report, Channi alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal has taken support from Khalistani outfits...from those who want to divide the nation...those who are against the country. This support is very dangerous. Kejriwal wants to rule, even if it means breaking the nation. But his wishes will not come to fruition."

Earlier today, the chief minister of Punjab had also lashed out at the Opposition parties - BJP, AAP, alleging that they were "taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda".

The CM also quoted the AAP national convenor over Kumar Vishwas' remarks where the latter had recently accused the Delhi Chief Minister of having links with separatist outfits. "Arvind Kejriwal is not saying that he'll oppose Khalistanis. If he does that, people who have invested in him will be unhappy," he had added on Saturday.

Before going to the polling booth to cast his vote, Channi today also insisted that the Congress would retain power in the state and was headed for a two-third majority. "We will be giving free education to all in the state and also give scholarships to Other Backward Communities (OBCs) and weaker sections, and we will formulate a policy on this soon after we come to power," he added.

The Chief Minister is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

An average voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded in Punjab till 5 pm on Sunday. In Punjab, the highest voter turnout was in the Mansa constituency with 73.45 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (72.84 per cent) and Sari Muktsar Sahib (72.01 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India. The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

