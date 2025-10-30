 4 Arrested For Writing 'I Love Mohammed' On Temples In UP's Aligarh - VIDEO
SSP Neeraj Jadaun stated that on 25 October, some anti-social elements attempted to disturb the atmosphere in the area by writing religious slogans such as "I Love Mohammed" on four temples in Bulakgarhi and Bhagwanpur villages under Lodha Police Station jurisdiction.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Four individuals named Jeeshant Singh, Aakash Saraswat, Deelip Sharma, and Abhishek Saraswat have been arrested for allegedly writing "I Love Mohammed" on several temples in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

According to police, in September, Jeeshant Singh had a dispute with Mustaqeem. Both filed FIRs against each other. The police have already filed chargesheets in both cases. To implicate Mustaqeem in a new case, Jeeshant, along with his friends, wrote "I Love Mohammed" on the walls of temples.

Under pressure following protests by local Hindu organisations, the police had registered an FIR against Maulvi Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammed, Suleman, Sonu, Allabaksh, Hasan, Hamid, and Yusuf.

