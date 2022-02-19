Punjab Elections 2022: From Charanjit Singh Channi to Bhagwant Mann, here are key candidates to watch out for

Chandigarh: With Punjab going to assembly polls Sunday, over 2.14 crore voters of the state would seal the fate of several titans in the fray. The poll results would be out on March 10.

There are a total of 1,304 candidates including 117 each of all the main political parties - Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the alliance of BJP, former two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt), an SAD splinter group.

This election also has the potential of making or marring the political standing of several key players.

Here is who and why.

CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI, 58

The ruling Congress had sprung a surprise five months ago by appointing the three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib (district Rupnagar) as the state’s first Dalit CM after the exit of Capt Amarinder Singh following bad blood in the party. The second surprise came recently when he was named as chief ministerial candidate. Mild-mannered Channi but took no time in settling firmly in the saddle and meticulously playing his `"humble background’’ and state’s first Dalit CM cards. He also aptly handled the flak over PM security breach and ED raids at his nephew’s premises in connection with illegal sand business. Beside Chamkaur Sahib (reserved) seat, he is also contesting from Bhadaur (reserved) seat. There is a fear of the consolidation of upper and dominating castes against him.

NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU, 58

A former Indian cricket team player, Navjot Singh Sidhu who won three Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate since 2004 fell out of SAD-BJP alliance after he was denied ticket in 2014 though was nominated to Rajya Sabha later. Resigning from Rajya Sabha, Sidhu joined Congress in 2017 and won Amritsar (east) assembly seat and was a minister in Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. He is seen as one of his main detractors that led to a humiliating exit of Capt Amarinder Singh. He faces a high-stake battle with his bete noire SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia in the same seat. He has more foes than friends like never before.

BHAGWANT MANN, 48

The comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, a two-time MP from Sangrur and state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been named as CM face. Mann entered politics by contesting from Lehragaga assembly seat on People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) ticket in 2012, which he lost. Since PPP tied up an alliance with the Congress, Mann subsequently joined AAP and has won two Lok Sabha polls from Sangrur since 2014. He is fighting from Dhuri assembly segment. One major opposition he faces is for Punjab AAP unit’s control from Delhi.

SUKHBIR SINGH BADAL, 59

Former deputy chief minister and the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal who has struck an alliance with BSP has managed to keep the party flock together after the entry of multiple parties in the fray this time. He has also kept up his fight against his rivals so far, despite the absence of an active support of his father, the SAD supremo and five-time CM, Parkash Singh Badal, 94, who has moved into the backdrop due to his age.

CAPT AMARINDER SINGH, 79

The two-time chief minister of Punjab and veteran politician, Capt Amarinder Singh appears to be taking on enthusiastically despite his unceremonious exit as CM and from Congress. The scion of erstwhile Patiala princely state Capt Amarinder Singh has floated his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and going full throttle in alliance with the saffron party and SAD splinter group SAD (Sanyukt). He enjoys his close ties with BJP top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He fights from his home turf Patiala (urban) seat. The PLC does not appear to be having a firm standing to this day.

ASHWANI SHARMA, 58

The Punjab BJP president for the second time (first time in 2010), Ashwani Sharma, is the low-profile face but one of the warhorses of the party. A staunch RSS activist and former BYJM president, he was also a legislator from Pathankot in 2012. Led by him, the saffron party withstood the backlash on the farm laws. He is fighting again from Pathankot seat. There are few pockets where BJP too has infighting.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:42 PM IST