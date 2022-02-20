Punjab Elections 2022: People will have to vote carefully to bring change, says Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Friday that the voters will have to vote carefully to bring change in Punjab as the state has lost one generation to terrorism and the other to drugs.

He said this while interacting with media in Amritsar.

"We have lost one generation to terrorism and another to drugs. Now, people will have to vote carefully to bring about a change in Punjab," said Sidhu while talking to the media.

Sidhu remarked that in the elections, on one side is the 'mafias' of families of Captain Amarinder Singh and Prakash Singh Badal who 'licked Punjab like termites' for their personal interests and on the other side are people who love the state and want to change the system.

"People will vote in large numbers to bring about change," he added.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

