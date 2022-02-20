Assembly elections 2022: PM Modi urges youth, first-time voters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab to vote in large numbers

As the voting for Assembly elections in Punjab and third phase polling in Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to vote in large numbers in the Assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to vote in large numbers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to cast their vote to maintain the development and prosperity in the states.

"With the third phase in Uttar Pradesh, voting is to be held in all the seats of Punjab today. I request all the voters to vote for the prosperity, prosperity and development of the state on this important occasion of the great festival of democracy. Ensure your share in the progress of the state," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:15 AM IST