LIVE Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling begins in Punjab, 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling on all Assembly seats in Punjab and 59 constituencies for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.

UP elections 2022: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav cast his vote

Punjab elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali

It is a big day for Punjab today, says Bhagwant Mann

Voting for Punjab Elections begins

UP elections 2022: Congress leader Salman Khurshid & his wife and party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, Louise Khurshid vote at a polling booth in the constituency

It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty & people, we've made all efforts: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Preparations underway ahead of voting for Punjab elections

Voting begins for 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. (To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)