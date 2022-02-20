Advertisement
Voting begins for 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh
Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

