Punjab Elections 2022: Campaign comes with catchy new songs; Watch video

Chandigarh: With less than a month for Punjab Assembly elections, political parties have geared up their digital campaigns as Election Commission has banned learge political rallies in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of polls, the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress are doing their best to use the virtual medium to reach voters. And along with the usual pre-recorded messages, memes, videos, parodies and cartoons released on social media are being used to communicate with voters. Most of the content is in Punjabi.

AAP asks for 'Ik Mauka'

AAP’s campaign is centred around showing both the SAD and the Congress in a bad light and offering itself as the solution to all problems in Punjab. A repeating feature of its campaign is the request of “Ik mauka Kejriwal nu (one opportunity to Kejriwal)”.

The party’s achievements in Delhi, where it is in power, also form part of its poll campaign in Punjab. The party has claimed credit for setting up good schools and hospitals in the national capital, videos of which are being circulated.

AAP is also making the use of animations and cartoons to communicate its message.

The party launched a comic on its CM face, Bhagwant Mann’s journey, from an MP to a CM candidate.

SAD's version of Thugs of Punjab

A two-part series, titled “The Thugs of Punjab”, was released by the SAD on 7 January, targeting various Congress leaders.

The party’s digital campaign focuses mainly on painting both the Congress and the AAP as parties of outsiders, or parties that will be largely led by leaders in Delhi. It projects itself as a homegrown party which understands Punjab the most.

SAD has also showcased its over 100-year-old history (the party was launched in 1920) and achievements under the leadership of six-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, in its digital campaign.

SAD has launched the video “Saada Veer Sukhbir” (our brother Sukhbir).

Congress Avengers to the rescue

The Punjab Congress on Monday shared a video showing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the superhero ‘Thor’. The 34-second video posted by the Punjab Congress on Twitter had the hashtag ‘Congress hi aayegi’.

The video is from the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ movie where Thor comes to rescue his fellow avengers from the attack of aliens.

In the video shared by the Punjab Congress, Channi can be seen as ‘Thor’, Navjot Singh Sidhu as ‘Captain America’, Rahul Gandhi as ‘Bruce Banner’ while PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as ‘aliens’.

Parties have also approached the state’s chief electoral officer to allow mobile video vans to tour the state to be able to reach a wider audience and carry their digital propaganda to markets, street corners and villages.

Punjab will vote on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state Assembly. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:54 PM IST