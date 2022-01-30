Punjab polls: Congress releases its third list; CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency also

Congress has released its third list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency also.

The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Check the list here:

Congress releases its third list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections



CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency also. The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat pic.twitter.com/O7bPAWsS80 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST