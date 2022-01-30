e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
India

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Punjab polls: Congress releases its third list; CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency also

The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat
FPJ Web Desk
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | ANI / File Photo

Congress has released its third list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency also.

The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Check the list here:

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
