Punjab elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann likely to contest Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha had said that the constituency from where Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, will contest the elections will be announced today in a press conference held by the party at 3 pm in Mohali.

"We will announce the Assembly Constituency of AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in a press conference at 3 pm in Mohali. Stay tuned!" tweeted AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, was named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," said the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday squarely blamed all major rival parties for the state's "poor" economic condition.

He said the AAP "government" will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model' to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.

"The traditional parties and political families have looted Punjab for decades and exploited its resources for their personal gains," Mann, the MP from Sangrur, alleged.

Mann also attributed the state's "Rs 3 lakh crore debt" to the "misrule" of the previous and incumbent governments.

"COVID-19 has made us face the bitter truth of Punjab's deteriorating economic condition. However, even during such a situation, the people of Punjab did not receive any medical help from the government," he pointed out.

Mann said Punjab needed an honest government and only the AAP was capable of delivering it.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: AAP declares Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST