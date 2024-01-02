Punjab Crime: DSP Found Dead Along Canal In Jalandhar, Probe Underway

DSP FOUND DEAD IN JALANDHAR | ANI

Jalandhar: A top police officer was found dead in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, officers informed on Tuesday. Dalbir Singh (54) was stationed in Sangrur and his body with head injuries was found lying on a road in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar.

The mortal remains of Dalbir Singh, who held the rank of the deputy superintendent of police in the district, were recovered from the Basti Bawa Khel Canal on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the police informed.

#WATCH | "Body of police officer DSP Dalbir Singh was found lying near Basti Bawa Khel Canal on the intervening night of 31st Dec and 1st Jan. The body had a head injury on it. CCTV footage being analysed," says

Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/8vlOQsg9ua — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

"The body bore an external injury mark on the head. We are in the process of examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas, which, we believe, would throw some light into the cause of death," Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar, told ANI on Tuesday.

Police examining CCTV footage

Dalbir Singh's brother, Ranjit Singh, said that the police informed them about finding a body with head injuries under mysterious circumstances. Singh's family then lodged a complaint in the matter, police said. The Punjab Police, who initially suspected an accident, found a bullet stuck in Dalbir's neck during the post-mortem. His service pistol is also missing.

According to DSP's friends, they had left him behind the bus stand after the New Year's party on December 31. Police are now examining the CCTV footage around the bus stand.

According to police, the DSP had a fight with locals in Jalandhar last month. However, no case was registered as the two parties reached a compromise.

Singh, who was earlier a weightlifter, was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.