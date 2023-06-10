Punjab Cop Suspended After Video Showing Hooliganism Against Group Of Men At Fazilka Petrol Pump Goes Viral

A video capturing the hooliganism of a policeman in Fazilka district, Punjab, has recently surfaced. The footage depicts a resident of Koelkheda village being assaulted and verbally abused by an intoxicated police officer. Soon after the video went viral, the policeman has been suspended pending further investigation, stated local reports.

Video of Punjab Fazilka, where a few youngsters were enjoying a Birthday Party on a Petrol pump, which ended into a scuffle with the Police official. pic.twitter.com/MOXYMnZOH0 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 10, 2023

ASI's Aggressive Encounter

The victim, identified as Surinder Pal Singh, shared his account, stating that he was returning home from work when he stopped at a petrol pump to refuel. It was there that his friends joined him to celebrate a birthday, prompting them to pause for a cake-cutting ceremony. It was during this gathering that ASI Preetpal Singh arrived at the scene, visibly intoxicated. Immediately, he attempted to strike the car and launched into a barrage of verbal abuse.

Continuous Assault and Torture

According to Surinder, as he attempted to record the incident on video, the ASI forcibly stopped him and confiscated the keys to his motorcycle. He was then slapped and subjected to severe beating with a stick. Surinder was forcefully placed in the officer's car and taken to Bakenwala police station, where additional police personnel were summoned to participate in his brutal assault. The abuse continued even after he was taken to the police station.

Victim Seeks Justice and Undergoing Medical Treatment

Surinder asserts that his only mistake was attempting to record the misconduct of the officer, leading to his harsh punishment. He has called for higher-ranking police officials to take legal action against the responsible personnel and ensure justice. Surinder's relatives admitted him to Civil Hospital Fazilka, where he received treatment for his injuries. While he sustained some wounds, his condition is currently stable. A formal complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the incident.