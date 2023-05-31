Punjab: Deadline over, Mann presents cricketer who was asked ₹2 crore bribe by nephew of former CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday presented the cricketer before the media from whom he held, the nephew of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had allegedly sought a bribe of ₹2 crore against a government job.

Channi has, however, rubbished the charges terming them as vendetta politics.

Mann had given Channi an ultimatum

Recently, Mann gave an ultimatum to Channi to volunteer information on the allegations levelled by the player against him and his nephew till May 31, or else he would present the cricketer before the media.

Presenting the former Ranji Trophy player Jasinder Singh Baidwan and his father, Mann alleged it was Baidwan who was asked for a ₹2 crore bribe against getting him a government job in the previous Congress rule. Baidwan had also represented Punjab in several other interstate men (U-23) cricket tournaments and had a "B" certificate issued by the sports department, he held.

Mann held that Baidwan and his father had first gone to the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh last year who assured them that this case would be sent to the Cabinet. However, Capt Amarinder Singh had quit the office following which the two went to Channi when he took over as the CM subsequently.

What exactly is the accusation?

Channi, Mann said, asked them to meet his nephew, Jashan. Baidwan's father alleged that when they met Jashan, he raised fingers (which they mistook as ₹2 lakh) and asked them to come after two days.

He alleged when they went to him two days later, he asked them to come to his car. Baidwan's father alleged when he showed Jashan ₹2 lakh, he asked them to wait after which Channi came and spoke to him rudely asking if his son had won some Olympics or any other major tournament?

However, Mann held that the state government would now take up the case and the player would be given a job as per the merit of the case.

Meanwhile, Channi has trashed the charges alleging Baidwan had been promised a job for levelling such allegations against him.