Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses ex-minister Channi's nephew of demanding ₹2 crore for job

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has accused the nephew of his predecessor, Charanjit Singh Channi, of demanding a bribe of ₹2 crore from a cricketer in exchange for securing a government job under the sports quota.

Mann made these allegations while addressing a gathering during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for tehsil complexes in Sangrur. Channi, on the other hand, vehemently denied the accusations and criticised Mann for spreading false information.

According to Mann, he met a Punjab cricketer in Dharamshala during an Indian Premier League match last week. The cricketer had applied for a government job under the sports quota and was initially promised the job during Amarinder Singh's tenure as chief minister. However, after Channi took office, the cricketer and his father were directed to meet Channi's nephew, who assured them of the job but demanded a bribe of ₹2 crore.

Mann claimed that the cricketer paid ₹2 lakh to Channi's nephew, thinking that 'two' meant ₹2 lakh. However, the nephew allegedly abused the cricketer, clarifying that 'two' actually meant ₹2 crore. Mann criticised Channi's nephew for his behavior and accused him of taking advantage of his position.

Channi strongly refuted the allegations and stated that he has never engaged in any corrupt practices involving jobs or transfers through his nephew. He condemned Mann for spreading baseless accusations and questioned his motives.

In addition to the accusations, Mann addressed other issues concerning the state of Punjab. He criticised previous governments for corruption and vowed to recover every penny that was misappropriated. Mann also criticised the central government for imposing value cuts on wheat grains and accused them of showing indifference towards Punjab's farmers.

Furthermore, Mann highlighted the pending ₹3,000 crore share under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) that the Union government has not disbursed to Punjab. He emphasized that the RDF is rightfully owed to Punjab, and he will ensure that the state receives its fair share.

The allegations made by Bhagwant Mann against Channi's nephew have sparked a political controversy, with both sides presenting their versions of the events. The matter will likely undergo further investigation to ascertain the truth behind the bribery allegations.