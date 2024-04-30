'Jail Administration Under AAP Govt': Amit Shah Reacts To Kejriwal's Wife's Charge That BJP Wants To 'Kill' Delhi CM In Tihar

Home Minister Amit Shah replied to a question on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP wants to 'kill' Kejriwal | X

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 30) reacted to the question by a reporter who asked him about Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal's allegations that the "BJP was trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal in the jail".

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Tihar or Delhi jail is under Kejriwal or AAP government and that if his "own government wants to kill him then AAP should be worried about it." Shah also said that if Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal gives something in writing on the threat to Kejriwal's life, he will act on it and will take steps.

Question: Sunita Kejriwal says there are attempts by BJP to kill Arvind Kejriwal in Jail



UHM Amit Shah:

Tihar Jail Administration is under Delhi Govt. If Kejriwal's own people are trying to harm him then he shall be worried..... pic.twitter.com/CSSSBI4HEO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 30, 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been in the jail for close to a month now after he was arrested by ED in the Delhi liquor scam case.