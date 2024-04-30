'Jail Administration Under AAP Govt': Amit Shah Reacts To Kejriwal's Wife's Charge That BJP Wants To 'Kill' Delhi CM In Tihar

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 30) reacted to the question by a reporter who asked him about Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal's allegations that the "BJP was trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal in the jail".
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Tihar or Delhi jail is under Kejriwal or AAP government and that if his "own government wants to kill him then AAP should be worried about it." Shah also said that if Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal gives something in writing on the threat to Kejriwal's life, he will act on it and will take steps.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been in the jail for close to a month now after he was arrested by ED in the Delhi liquor scam case.