Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court Dismisses AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Second Bail Plea

Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday dismissed the second bail application moved by Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the cases registered by CBI and ED in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy.

Soon after the court's order, Aam Aadmi Party in a statement said that Sisodia would approach the High Court against the city court order, rejecting his bail in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister was denied bail by the trial court, Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court in both ED and CBI cases.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed Sisodia's review petitions against the denial of bail.

Sisodia's curative petitions have also been dismissed.

(This is a developing story. More details to be added.)