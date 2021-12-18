Punjab: Congress leader KC Venugopal hits out on Capt Amarinder Singh, calls him opportunistic

Taking a dig on Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader KC Venugopal called him opportunistic. He said, "Congress gave him everything, how can he join BJP? This is opportunism."

After Captain Amarinder Singh's alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab polls, criticism of Congress leaders against Captain is becoming more harsh.

He also added, "Congress will form government in Punjab. Everybody has the right to speak in a democracy but you'll know what happens after results."

Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress has announced alliance with BJP ahead of assembly elections in Punjab which is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

Yesterday, the Punjab Lok Congress chief and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met in Delhi. Captain Amarinder Singh said, "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election."

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST