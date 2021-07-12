Punjab: BJP leaders confined to house by farmers rescued after HC order

Chandigarh: Around a dozen BJP leaders confined to a house in Patiala's Rajpura for nearly 12 hours allegedly by protesting farmers were rescued early Monday following a late night Punjab and Haryana High Court order to the state police.

Scores of farmers had Sunday laid siege to a BJP worker's house where several party leaders including Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma and Patiala incharge Bhupesh Aggarwal had gathered after the protesters disrupted their meeting. The BJP leaders petitioned the Punjab and Haryana HC through their lawyers, saying they were illegally detained by a mob. Advocate Jagjot Singh Laali said a habeas corpus petition was filed around 11 pm on Sunday and a hearing through video conferencing took place around 11:30 pm.

A habeas corpus petition is filed for producing before a court a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention.

The court of Justice Suvir Sehgal Sunday night directed the Punjab Police to ensure the petitioners are provided a safe exit with adequate security and that no harm is caused to them.