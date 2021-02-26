Activist Nodeep gets Punjab and Haryana High Court breather

Chandigarh

In a major relief to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, arrested in Haryana on criminal charges during the farmers’ agitation, the Punjab and Haryana HC granted her bail.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order on her bail petition.

Her petition said she was falsely implicated under various sections of the IPC for attempt to murder, assault and detering a public ser­vant from discharge of his duty. She said she was "targeted and falsely implica­ted" as she was gene­rating support for farmers.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu urged the Delhi court to preserve the CCTV footage of Red Fort, already with the agency and visuals, to show he did not take part in any act of violence and rather he was helping the police in pacifying the crowd.