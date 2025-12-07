Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Slams AAP Govt Over 'Worsening Law-And-Order Situation’

Sunil Kumar Jakhar & Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over, what he alleged, the worsening law-and-order situation in the state and questioned the `excesses of the police administration’.

Addressing newspersons here, Jakhar recalled that on 7 November 2025 in Tarn Taran, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had warned gangsters to leave Punjab within seven days or face consequences. ``But instead of leaving, gangsters have openly accepted his challenge and are committing crimes every single day - while Kejriwal himself has not been seen in Punjab since then’’, he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing a list of serious incidents such as shootings, robberies and ransom cases that happened over the past month, Jakhar held that hardly a day has passed without a shocking crime carried out by gangsters.

Raising questions, he said all this is happening despite Punjab having 17 DGP-rank and 13 ADGP-rank officers. By comparison, Haryana has just one DGP, he said.

Read Also Punjab Rural Polls: SAD Seeks Extension Of Date To File Nominations

Jakhar alleged that the police officers, who are accountable to the Constitution, have bowed before the ruling party and are now engaged in undemocratic tasks such as helping AAP leaders rig elections, as well as pressuring citizens for illegal collection of money.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said in the recent Patiala SSP viral audio case, police hastily labelled the audio as AI-generated within just two hours, without any inquiry, and instead issued summons to journalists and political leaders. Calling this deeply concerning for the media and political fraternity, Jakhar said there should have been an impartial investigation first, but the police has become a tool of the government.