Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP nominates Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha

Ahead of the March 31 Rajya Sabha elections for five of the seven seats from Punjab, academician Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Delhi MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and former spinner Harbhajan Singh Bhajji have been nominated among the frontrunners to bag the coveted nominations.

All five vacancies are set to go to AAP, which swept the recent state elections winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly.

Pathak, an assistant professor at IIT-Delhi, has been strategising for AAP for years and laid the groundwork for its stupendous recent victory. A PhD from Cambridge University, Pathak is well known as a backroom boy in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s team.

Kejriwal yesterday thanked Pathak for the Punjab win and hailed his contribution as a political strategist and campaign designer.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:51 AM IST