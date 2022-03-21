Arvind Kejriwal asks Bhagwant Mann to set targets for Punjab ministers, fix accountability

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will set targets for each minister in his Cabinet, and the people can hold them accountable if they don't deliver on the tasks.

Kejriwal said that the people can demand change of ministers if they don't fulfil the targets set by the Chief Minister.

"Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they have to do the work within the fixed time limit. You have to work day and night. If your target is not fulfilled then the people can raise demand for change of the minister," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that Mann has done good work within three days of taking the oath of the office. "I'm very proud of Bhagwant Mann's work in just three days," he said.

"The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days," said AAP's national convenor. He further said that Mann has already "removed the security of old ministers to improve the law and order situation in the state".

"He also announced anticorruption action helpline and improvements have started on their own while 25,000 jobs were announced. People's expectation from us is now turning into confidence," Kejriwal added. He said that it has been over 70 years since Independence but till date Punjab has not progressed as it should have.

"Therefore, you have a big responsibility to fulfil the ambitions of the people of the state. There is less time, so everyone will have to work day and night so that the promises made to the public can be fulfilled. Bhagwant Mann is your captain, a team leader," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the party's mantra is that an MLA will be with the people, and go to villages.

Kejriwal said that there are reports that some of the MLAs are upset for not being made a minister.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:47 AM IST