Punjab: 3 Held With 41 kg Heroin Smuggled From Pakistan

Punjab Drug Bust Case: 3 Held With 41KG Heroin Smuggled From Pakistan

Chandigarh: The Punjab police’s special task force (STF) on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of 41 kg of heroin from them.

Stating that the police anti-drug team had nabbed the trio accused, identified as Agyapal Singh, Ranjodh Singh and Sandeep Singh from Mehimad Mandra village in Amritsar district, police said that as per the initial information the heroin had been smuggled from Pakistan via Ravi river. Trio accused were residents of Amritsar district.

The police said that the STF had intel inputs that Agyapal, who was said to be the leader of the module along with his two accomplices had received the consignment from across the border. After his arrest, his two accomplices were also nabbed and 41 kg of heroin was recovered from the house of Ranjodh.

Smugglers hire swimmers to transport drugs across river

Elaborating on the case, the police said that Agyapal was in touch with the Pakistan-based smugglers who had sent the heroin via Ravi river which was in spate due to heavy rains in the region. It was also said that smugglers had now also often hired professional swimmers to supply the narcotics across.

Stating that the police teams were also looking into the reported riverine route, police said that the accused had admitted having received six consignments from across Pakistan in the recent past.

