Punjab: Cops Nab 4 Drug Traffickers With 77.8 Kg Heroin & Three Pistols In 2 Separate Operations

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed four drug traffickers and recovered 77.8 kg heroin and three pistols from their possession from Fazilka area.

Stating that both the intelligence-led operations were executed by the counter intelligence wing, Ferozepur, the state director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said it was one of the biggest heroin seizures of the year.

He said two separate cross-border drug smuggling rackets were busted with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8 kg heroin (41.8 kg and 36 kg) and three pistols from their possession.

Details of the Operations

Detailing about the first operation, DGP Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, the police teams laid check points and arrested two accused Gagga Gill alias Gagan alias Kali of village Bare Ke in Ferozepur and Veer Singh alias Veeru of village Muhar Sona in Fazilka, while they were travelling with the heroin on a motorcycle.

He said that police teams recovered 41.8 kg heroin and three pistols including two 9mm pistols along with four magazines and 100 cartridges, and one .30 bore zigana along with two magazines and 15 cartridges from their possession.

Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

In another operation, the DGP said that the police teams arrested one Jasbhinder Singh alias Bhinda and Jagdeep Singh alias Bhuchar, both residents of village Deep Singh Wala in Faridkot after recovering a cache of 36 kg heroin from their possession when they were coming on their motorcycle after retrieving the consignment.

“These modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,” said DGP Yadav.

Special DGP, Internal Security, R N Dhoke said that the police teams were also investigating backward and forward linkages in both cases to find out the role of other people involved in this case including the Pak-based sender of this consignment. More arrests are expected in the coming days, he added.

