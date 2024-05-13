CCTV Footage Of Dog Walker Repeatedly Beating Helpless Pet Golden Retriever In Gurugram Society Goes Viral

In a shocking act of animal cruelty, a man was caught on camera repeatedly hitting a pet dog. The entire cruel act was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral.

According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the distressing incident happened on May 9 but the clip was shared on May11 on social media. Reportedly the cruelty happened at Orchid Gardens in Sector 54, Gurugram.

Warning: Distressing imagery. Viewer discretion advised.

Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It's time to speak up and take action. Let's protect both human and animal well-being. #StopAnimalCruelty #dogs pic.twitter.com/uRdGLEVxnx — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) May 11, 2024

In the footage, it can be seen that the man, seemingly a dog walker, standing inside a lift with a golden retriever dog. The man begins hitting the dog with a folding litter scoop on the canine's nose. He then continuously slaps the pet's head. At one point, the man traps the dog's mouth in the folding litter scoop and simultaneously hits the animal in the head. Throughout the ordeal, the dog did not retaliate.

The CCTV footage of the cruel act triggered outrage on among social media users, who called for stricter laws in India against animal cruelty.

Please allow the pet parent and a couple of others to do the same to him. I would, even if I have to go to jail. — wanky doodle (@SidVishious) May 12, 2024

I don't know what a depraved person he is. How would he like it if someone did exactly the same to him — Deepshikha Chatterjee (@Deepshikha18686) May 11, 2024

This man should be imprisoned without trial. In fact this is extremely cruel behaviour. — Satyendradev Mahanti (@MahantiSd) May 11, 2024

However, netizens also voiced concern against hiring dog walkers, with some saying people should not have pet dogs if they do not have time to walk them.

Never engage a walker for your pet, if you own one, he/ she is your baby, you need to take care of them, not the maids! — Abhishek Jha | अभिषेक झा (@bhartiyabhakt) May 11, 2024

If you don't have time to care for an animal, don't own it. — DemolitionMan (@Demolition23462) May 11, 2024

This is the reason I can never trust my pooch with anyone else than me. — VasusinhA (@iamvasusinha) May 11, 2024

While several netizens tagged Gurgaon Police to report the animal cruelty, it remained unclear whether any action was taken against the dog walker.

Woman beats beagle with leash

This is not the first time when a dog walker has been caught abusing the canine. In April, a woman was filmed mercilessly thrashing a beagle dog in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra in Mumbai.

This looks like Pali Hill. Plse identify the woman n inform the owner of this pooch. #doglovers pic.twitter.com/1whPMUsUmP — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) April 18, 2024

The disturbing video showed the woman hitting the canine with its leash when she was out walking the animal. The woman, at one point, even threatened the helpless dog of hitting more. After the incident went viral, the beagle was rescued and taken to Jehan's Canine Centre in Mumbai. The owner, who had been in Dubai, was set to return soon afterwards. To address concerns regarding animal welfare laws and potential community backlash, it was collectively decided to keep the dog at the day care centre until the owner's return.