Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Youth Spiritual Retreat At Lakshadweep Islands From Jan 31 To Feb 2 |

Over 1000 members of the youth will join Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, Gujarat, on a spiritual retreat at Lakshadweep Islands between January 31 and February 2.

The youth, who will be from all over India, will join Gurudevshri Rakeshji at Agatti Island and will get an opportunity to explore the cultural and biodiversity treasure that are the islands of Lakshadweep.

The organising committee for the trip said that the plans for the retreat was in the works for a few months. Gurudevshri Rakeshji has been encouraging the committee to plan an exploration to a less-known destination in India.

#ExploreIndianIslands

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of #ExploreIndianIslands, the youth will explore Agatti Island, with its diverse local experiences, native dances, and interactions with the local population. They will also explore the clear waters of the Lakshadweep Sea, participating in snorkeling, scuba diving, and jet-skiing. There will also be devotional performances, meditation, and other motivational programmes with Gurudevshri Rakeshji, an enlightened master, a spiritual visionary, a modern-day mystic, and an ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji.

Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Shrimad Rajchandraji, who lived in the late 19th century, was a poet-philosopher and Jain religious reformer, and is considered the spiritual guru of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gurudevshri Rakeshji with his followers |

Gurudevshri Rakeshji has motivated youth with his '5 S' programme that consists of Sadhana, Seva, Sanskruti, Satsang, and Sports. The programme aims to create modern-thinking youth who are also rooted to tradition. His 'Realise One's True Self and Serve Others Selflessly' programme encourages the youth to participate in humanitarian activities that gives back to the community. One recent example of this programme was the Cyclothon Edition of 'Global Youth Festival 2023'. The 'Cycle for a Cause' which was part of the event, donated cycles to rural underprivileged communities.