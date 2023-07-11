Puducherry: Mob Thrashes Drunk Youth For Hitting Pedestrians, Vehicles With Their Car; Visuals Surface

Twitter

Puducherry’s bustling Nehru Road on Monday witnessed a scene of chaos after a speeding black car hit multiple two-wheelers before reaching Muthialpet and knocking down several pedestrians.

The alarming situation quickly prompted bystanders to take the matter into their hands. In an attempt to contain the car’s rampage, on their two-wheelers they managed to intercept it. As the confrontation started, emotions ran high and the angry crowd resorted to violence, assaulting the five individuals.

The CCTV footage of the incident showing the car on the rampage and men thrashing its occupants is going viral on social media.

As per reports, the local police swiftly arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. Police investigations revealed that people inside the car, all residents of Medavakkam in Chennai, were drunk, including the individual who was behind the wheel.

The police promptly arrested the individuals, and charges were filed against them, including reckless driving, endangering public safety, and driving under the influence of alcohol.