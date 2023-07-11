 Puducherry: Mob Thrashes Drunk Youth For Hitting Pedestrians, Vehicles With Their Car; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPuducherry: Mob Thrashes Drunk Youth For Hitting Pedestrians, Vehicles With Their Car; Visuals Surface

Puducherry: Mob Thrashes Drunk Youth For Hitting Pedestrians, Vehicles With Their Car; Visuals Surface

Police investigations revealed that people inside the car, all residents of Medavakkam in Chennai, were drunk, including the individual who was behind the wheel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Puducherry’s bustling Nehru Road on Monday witnessed a scene of chaos after a speeding black car hit multiple two-wheelers before reaching Muthialpet and knocking down several pedestrians. 

The alarming situation quickly prompted bystanders to take the matter into their hands. In an attempt to contain the car’s rampage, on their two-wheelers they managed to intercept it. As the confrontation started, emotions ran high and the angry crowd resorted to violence, assaulting the five individuals. 

The CCTV footage of the incident showing the car on the rampage and men thrashing its occupants is going viral on social media.

Watch the videos here:

As per reports, the local police swiftly arrived at the scene and took control of the situation. Police investigations revealed that people inside the car, all residents of Medavakkam in Chennai, were drunk, including the individual who was behind the wheel. 

The police promptly arrested the individuals, and charges were filed against them, including reckless driving, endangering public safety, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Read Also
Watch: Autorickshaw Carrying School Girls Bangs Into Bus In Puducherry
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Wins Landslide, Bags 2,117...

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee's TMC Wins Landslide, Bags 2,117...

Chhattisgarh: SECL To Develop Manikpur Pokhari Mine As Second Eco-Tourism Destination

Chhattisgarh: SECL To Develop Manikpur Pokhari Mine As Second Eco-Tourism Destination

Security Forces Destroy 2 Naxal Camps In Sukma-Dantewada

Security Forces Destroy 2 Naxal Camps In Sukma-Dantewada

Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 10 Dead In Punjab, 7 In Haryana Due To Heavy Rains

Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 10 Dead In Punjab, 7 In Haryana Due To Heavy Rains

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says West Bengal People Took Shelter In His State To Escape Violence