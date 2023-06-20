Watch: Autorickshaw Carrying School Girls Bangs Into Bus In Puducherry

In a distressing incident, an autorickshaw carrying girl students from classes 1 to 5 collided head-on with a city bus in Puducherry on Tuesday.

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter, the autorickshaw can be seen colliding head-on with the city bus. Onlookers present at the scene immediately came forward to assist the injured students and promptly took them to a nearby government hospital.

Watch the video here:

As per news reports, eight children and the autorickshaw driver sustained serious injuries.

Chief Minister Rangasamy and Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan visited the hospital to personally oversee the situation and offer their support.

“Visited #Puducherry Government Hospital After hearing the information of An auto carrying private school children collided with a bus on #Puducherry Bussy road this morning.Eight school children and the auto driver were injured while traveling in the auto. All the injured have been admitted to the Puducherry Government Hospital and they are undergoing treatment. Enquired medical Officials about treatment being given to the children. All efforts are being made to save the children. We pray to God for a speedy recovery for all,” said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan in a tweet.

