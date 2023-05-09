Psychologically affected after watching semi-porn horror movies, Delhi man raped & killed 30 kids between 2008-2015: Report

Representational Image |

After being psychologically affected by watching two semi-porn horror movies on a CD player, Ravinder Kumar turned into a serial rapist and murderer.

As per the investigating cops, Kumar would walk up to 40km a day hunting for his target which were children who he could sexually assault and then murder, a Times of India report has reveled.

The shocking numbers show that Kumar, between 2008 and 2015 allegedly targeted around 30 children, the youngest of them was just two years old, while the oldest was 12 years.

Kumar was convicted by a court in one of the cases last Saturday.

Kumar's modus operandi:

As per news reports, Kumar would hunt for his target between 8pm to midnight in which he used to lure laborers' children who would loiter around their homes with a ₹10 currency note or sweets. After being successful, he would then take them to isolated buildings or empty fields and assault them.

Kumar, afraid of being identified, would kill most of the children.

Arrested in 2015, at the age of 24, Kumar is currently lodged at Tihar jail. The court has convicted him in one case and the quantum of punishment would be pronounced in two week's time.

Kumar remembers his targets

According to additional commissioner Vikramjit Singh who was the DCP of Outer district, Kumar's interrogation left the police team shaken. "Kumar gave graphic details of the crime he committed and shockingly remembered almost all his victims, " said Singh in a news report.

Retired ACP Jagminder Singh Dahiya, the police inspector who arrested Kumar with his team in 2015, the man was not only a pedophile, but also a necrophile.

Kumar, then, during his interrogation reveled that he killed the girls who proved to be difficult to control before raping them.

Police believe that Kumar's childhood, as his father was a laborer in UP, had made him aware how unsafe and vulnerable the children of laborers were.

As per Dahiya, police while probing the murder of six-year-old girl had apprehended Kumar from Sukhbir Nagar bus stand near northwest Delhi's Rohini after a long human and technical surveillance.

Kumar during his investigation in 2015, also revealed that he never repeated his crime at any place and showed cops at least 15 spots where he allegedly committed the sexual crimes.