Delhi Crime: Man stabbed by 2 for not giving cigarettes to smoke in Nand Nagri, police suspect past enmity behind attack

REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE) - RTR1LSNC |

In Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi, two individuals stabbed a young person, aged 22, when he refused to give them cigarettes.

The police reported that the said incident transpired on April 28, around 11:15 p.m. close to Nand Nagri Park's E-3 Block.

𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝘄𝗼

"Victim Fahim was roaming in the park when two persons approached him. They asked Fahim to give them a cigarette to smoke. When Fahim denied, they stabbed him," the police said.

As per the police, an attempt-to-murder case was registered and an inquiry was initiated. The authorities subsequently detained the two suspects, recognized as Ravinder and Chetan alias Lucky, after receiving a tip-off.

𝗕𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝘄 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸

"Both groups had fought with each other over a petty issue about five months ago," the police said.

The matter is currently under further investigation.