Protests in Bihar, Jharkhand over remarks on Prophet: Cops injured, curfew imposed, minister's car attacked, internet suspended | - PTI

Patna: Different towns in Bihar and Jharkhand faced post-Friday prayers violence as members of the minority community organised protests demanding the arrest of two expelled BJ P leaders, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

At Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand, large-scale violence and arson erupted immediately after Friday prayers. Members of the minority community clashed with the police which responded with a lathi charge and later fired on the mob.

One person was killed in the firing and 13 were injured. Senior SP of Ranchi, S K Jha is among the dozen policemen injured in stone pelting. Officers in charge of Kotwali, Hindipeedhi, and Daily market police stations were rushed to the hospital.

Akhilesh Yadav, a jawan of the Jharkhand Armed police third battalion received bullet injuries from firing from the mob.

Bihar's public works department minister, Nitin Navin, who was on an official

tour to Ranchi had a narrow escape as the members of the minority community attacked his vehicle, and damaged both back and side window screens. Minister's escort vehicle was also attacked. Minister was saved with the intervention of local police on Ranchi Main Road. Navin alleged violence was pre-planned and there was an attempt on his life.

Former chief minister, Raghuwar Das claimed there were advance reports about protests after Friday prayers. He alleged a temple, Sankat Mochan was attacked and its priests were assaulted.

Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi imposed curfew orders in the town as violence spread to Kudru, Harmoo, Doranda and Church Road areas where shops were damaged by the mob.

In Bihar, immediately after Friday prayers at a mosque in the Gopalichak area of Ara,50 km from here, people took to the streets carrying effigies of Nupur Sharma. Mushtaquim Alam, Maulana of the mosque demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma under the national security act.

At Sadbhavna Chauk in Nawada district, members of the minority community held demonstrations and blocked the movement of vehicles on national highway 31. They burnt tyres on the highway.

At Muzaffarpur, after Friday prayers, Muslims organised demonstrations at Bhikhan Chauk and Maniyari, forced the closure of shops and created road blockades on the national highway to Darbhanga.

At Bhagalpur too, stone pelting and incidents of arson have been reported. Markets were closed by the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister, Hemant Soren on Friday evening appealed for restraint and calm and alleged well-organised conspiracy behind the day's violence.