Who is Nupur Sharma, BJP leader suspended over remarks on Prophet Muhammad?

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupura Sharma from the party following her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

Here's you need to know about the BJP leader:

Who is Nupur Sharma?

A graduate in economics from Delhi University’s Hindu College and LLB from the university’s Faculty of Law, Sharma, 37, also has a Master’s degree in law from the London School of Economics.

She started her stint in politics as a student leader and, in 2008, went on to win the post of Delhi University Students’ Union president. It was a time when the Congress’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), had a strong presence on campuses. So while Nupur managed to get the president’s post, all other posts were won by the NSUI. The most high-profile of her electoral contests, however, remains the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, when she took on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. She lost by 31,583 votes.

Sharma, who has been a prominent face of the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has held several positions in the party such as national executive committee member of the youth wing and member of the Delhi state executive committee. In 2017, she was appointed Delhi BJP’s spokesperson when then state unit chief Manoj Tiwari formed his team.

In September 2020, when JP Nadda set up his team, Sharma was picked as a national spokesperson.

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad:

Nupur Sharma's alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

An FIR was registered on June 1 against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra’s Pune for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments during the news debate. The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). An FIR was also registered against Sharma by the Mumbai Police.

Sharma has also been named in multiple police cases in Maharashtra over her comment. She has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she has been receiving death threats.