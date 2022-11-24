WATCH VIDEO: Congress leader Priyanka joins brother Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Priyanka joins brother Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP |

On Thursday, November 24, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra traveled through Madhya Pradesh. He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Indian National Congress tweeted a picture of the siblings walking at the Yatra together.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh.



This is the 78th day of the Yatra. It will go through 7 districts of the state over the next 10 days.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/0Mryw1fJe2 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7, finished the leg through Maharashtra yesterday and reached the BJP-controlled state of Madhya Pradesh. From Borgaon in Khandwa, Congress supporters led by the Gandhis began their march today. Before travelling to Khargone, they will stop at the birthplace of the legendary tribal leader and independence warrior Tantia Bheel.

Rahul will address rally in MP's Mhow

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', will address a mega rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on Constitution Day on November 26, said sources.

Through this mega event, Rahul Gandhi is expected to attack the Modi government at the Centre on the lines of "Save Constitution Save Democracy", sources said.

As per sources, Priyanka Gandhi who has already reached Indore may also join the rally.

Other than them, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also changed his program for the event. Earlier, he had to visit Gujarat on November 26-27 and address a press conference on November 27. But, now he will be visiting Mhow on November 26. He will address a press conference in Gujarat on November 28. Notably, Kharge himself comes from the Dalit community.