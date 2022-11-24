Madhya Pradesh: Rahul to cover 6 constituencies during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After making many changes over the past few days, the Indore Congress Committee has finally released Indore’s schedule of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The yatra will cover six constituencies in Indore district starting out from Rau and ending at Sanwer.

The yatra will take rest in Indore city only on September 27 and will stay in Sanwer on September 28.

According to the schedule released by the city Congress Committee, the yatra will reach Indore district (Mhow) in the evening of November 26 and its Indore leg will start on November 27.

November 27

1 Rahul Gandhi will start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Indore from Mhow at 6 am

2 The yatra will take a break near AU Cinema on AB Road for lunch

3 The yatra will start again at 4 pm from AU Cinema and will reach Chanakyrapuri via Rajendra Nagar Bridge

4 From Chanakyapuri, the yatra will pass through Kesarbagh Bridge to Choithram Mandi Square

5 From Choithram Mandi Square, it will reach Collector Square via Manik Bagh Bridge

6 From Collector, the yatra will take the Harsiddhi Temple route to reach Rajwada, where Rahul will address a ‘nukkad sabha’ before conclusion of the day’s schedule

7 From Rajwada, Rahul and other participants of the yatra will go to the Chimanbagh Ground for night stay

November 28

1 They atra will start out from Bada Ganpati at 6 am

2 It will reach Marimata Square via Jinsi Square and Kila Maidan

3 From Marimata, the Yatra will go to Aurobindo Hospital from Banganga and Lavkush Square

4 The yatra will take a lunch break at a farmhouse of MLA Sanjay Shukla near Aurobindo Hospital Square

5 It will start out again from the farmhouse at 4 pm and will end for the day at Sanwer

6 The yatra will stay in Sanwer and leave for Ujjain on November 29

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi waving at supporters outside the city airport on Wednesday | ANANDSHIVRE

Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra go to Burhanpur

Senior Congress leader and All-India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Indore along with her husband, Robert Vadra, on Wednesday evening. She left for Burhanpur by road to take part in Rahul’s yatra. Priyanka and Robert both waved at supporters waiting outside the airport to welcome them to Indore. Earlier, various Congress leaders, including city Congress president Rajesh Chokse, Sadashiv Yaday, Vinay Bakliwal, Satyanarayan Patel, Swapnil Kothari, Pintu Joshi, Shailesh Garg and others welcomed Gandhi inside the airport complex.

Meanwhile, a scrum of Congress workers also tried to take photographs and selfies with Gandhi and Vadra when they were leaving for Burhanpur in a car.