Priyanka Gandhi stands with Jamia Millia students, leads symbolic protest in Delhi

All India Congress Committee Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sat on a symbolic protest over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University near India Gate.

She was accompanied by other Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia and Ahmed Patel.

"The government has attacked the constitution and students. They attacked students after entering university," Vadra told media persons here before joining the protest.

"We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government," she said.