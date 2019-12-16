Priyanka Gandhi stands with Jamia Millia students, leads symbolic protest in Delhi

All India Congress Committee Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sat on a symbolic protest over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University near India Gate.
She was accompanied by other Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia and Ahmed Patel.
"The government has attacked the constitution and students. They attacked students after entering university," Vadra told media persons here before joining the protest.
"We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government," she said.
On Sunday protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles and clashed with officials near Jamia Millia Islamia University. Nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters were injured.
Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.
A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.
Students across the nation are organizing protests and marches to raise their voices against the ill-treatment of protesters at Jamia. The police had resorted to using force, shooting tear gas shells beating up the protestors after which many were hospitalised for severe injuries.
Twitterati also used #StandWithJamia on the platform to show support. IIT-Madras is going to protest today at noon in support of Jamia students.
Many other opposition leaders have also condemned the incident.
(With inputs from agencies)
