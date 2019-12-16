'I am not even Muslim': Meet the student who has become the face of Jamia protest

"I am not even Muslim. I'm still at the frontline from Day 1. Why? Because of what has happened to my family... What use is our education if we cannot stand by what is right," the woman student told NDTV.

Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus. The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

Protesters on Sunday had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured. Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.

A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.