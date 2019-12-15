Delhi CAA protests: Police enter Jamia Millia, 'staff and students being beaten up' alleges University official

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Reportedly, they have also blocked the university gates.

However, the Univerity officials disagree with this. As Waseem Ahmed Khan the Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia University told ANI, "Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus".

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.