Delhi CAA protests: Police enter Jamia Millia, 'staff and students being beaten up' alleges University official

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.
Reportedly, they have also blocked the university gates.
However, the Univerity officials disagree with this. As Waseem Ahmed Khan the Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia University told ANI, "Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus".
Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the "miscreants" during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony.
Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.
The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.
The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel then entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants.
The students have been protesting since Friday. At that time, according to reports they had pelted stones after clashing with the Delhi police. The police, in turn, resorted to tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The students had been marching from the university campus to the Parliament House in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, but were unable to go further than the University.
(With inputs from agencies)
