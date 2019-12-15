Delhi: Buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar over Citizenship Amendment Act

Violent protests today erupted in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act, with people seting Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on fire in Bharat Nagar. One fire tender was rushed to the spot.
Two firemen have been injured.
A photographer was injured in the stone-pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police, reported IANS.
While initial reports had claimed that the violent outbreak had stemmed from a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students, the varsity union later disassociated itself from the brawl.
The protesters torched buses and a fire tender was damaged, police said. Police used batons to disperse the protesters.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that acting upon the advice of the Delhi Police the entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed.
"Trains will not be halting at these stations," they said.
A Delhi Fire Service official told IANS that a call was made at 4:42 pm that buses had been set ablaze.
" We had sent four fire tenders which were also attacked by a violent mob," the official said.
"Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital. There is so much mob accumulation in the area that we have failed to reach the spot, and the traffic jam has also added to the problem."
Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.
For over an hour Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony's both carriageways were blocked by demonstrators. and Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that all movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration.
They also sent out further updates:
A statement issued by the Jamia Millia University said the burning of buses was "done by some outsiders who want to disrupt the peace in the university and the locality around it."
Earlier, on Friday, students of Jamia Millia Islamia University had begun their protests. According to a report, the students pelted stones after clashing with the Delhi police. The police, in turn, resorted to tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
The students had been marching from the university campus to the Parliament House in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. However, the Jamia Millia Islamia students weren't allowed any further than the university.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)