Delhi: Buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar over Citizenship Amendment Act

Violent protests today erupted in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act, with people seting Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on fire in Bharat Nagar. One fire tender was rushed to the spot.

Two firemen have been injured.

A photographer was injured in the stone-pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police, reported IANS.

While initial reports had claimed that the violent outbreak had stemmed from a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students, the varsity union later disassociated itself from the brawl.

The protesters torched buses and a fire tender was damaged, police said. Police used batons to disperse the protesters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that acting upon the advice of the Delhi Police the entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed.

"Trains will not be halting at these stations," they said.