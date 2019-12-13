Watch: CAB protests spread to Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi, police bash students

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protests have reached India's national capital. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University protested against the controversial Bill on Friday in New Delhi.

According to a report, the students pelted stones after clashing with the Delhi police. The police resorted to tear gas and lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The students were marching from the university campus to the Parliament house in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. However, the Jamia Millia Islamia students weren't allowed any further than the university.