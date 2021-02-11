Privacy concerns, Chinese connection surface as Koo app sees surge in downloads; company responds

India's homegrown microblogging platform Koo has emerged as a favourite among a section of users. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the Union Ministry of Railways and some other government departments have already set up accounts on the application. Reportedly, Koo crossed three million downloads in the last 24 hours after it was endorsed by a few ministers.

Meanwhile, French security researcher Robert Baptiste, who goes by the name Elliot Alderson on Twitter, claimed that the app was "leaking" sensitive information of the users like date of birth, marital status, gender etc.

"You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender," tweeted Alderson and posted a screenshot of a user data.