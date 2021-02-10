The 'reason' why India is promoting Koo as a desi alternative to Twitter

Earlier this week, it was reported that 'Koo', the new central government-approved social media platform, is being touted as the homegrown contender to Twitter.

This is not just on paper, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the Union Ministry of Railways and some other government departments have actually set up accounts on Koo, the native micro-blogging site, promising "exciting and exclusive updates". This comes after Twitter did not comply with the government's directive to block some tweets and accounts, triggering the need for the government to look for an alternative outlet.

In the latest chapter to this war over cyberspace, it has been reported that good days are ahead for Koo, since the desi Twitter alternative managed to raise about Rs 30 crore from a clutch of investors, which includes former Infosys director T. V. Mohandas Pai.

According to a PTI report, 3one4 Capital, an entity backed by Mohandas Pai, is the most recent addition to the list of investors backing Koo. The other existing investors on board are Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator.

The funds will be utilised for engineering and marketing-related expenses, an official statement said.

Pai himself was seen promoting a how-to guide regarding the app.