Prison Or Paradise? Bribery & Extravagance Exposed At Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara Central Jail

Bengaluru: In the wake of the viral pictures of Kannada actor Darshan sipping coffee, smoking a cigarette, and making video calls from Parapana Agrahara, Bengaluru's central prison, the FPJ can reveal that the state “guests” in prison can get anything they want if they are willing to pay for the services.

A shortage of staff and corrupt officials have given long-term convicts to run the show in the central prison, an official told FPJ. While the sanctioned strength of staff is 3,583, the current strength is 2,848, which means that 735 posts lie vacant, allowing the inmates to make hay while the vacancies persist.

Deputy Inspector General Of Police (Prisons) D Roopa Compiles A Report On The Corruption & Mismanagement At The Central Prison

In 2017, then Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) D Roopa compiled a very damaging report on the corruption and mismanagement at the central prison, a report which was termed `baseless' and she was shunted out for her revelations. In that report there was talk of Rs 2 crore being paid as a bribe by former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha's friend Sasikala who had been extended VVIP treatment in prison; the jail authorities had cleared a corridor for Sasikala to take a stroll; allowed her to wear her own clothes whereas the other convicts had to wear a prison uniform; she had her own makeup, had an assistant to help her; a cell was commandeered citing security reasons and converted into a kitchen for her. Sasikala had access to a phone, fan, television, fresh groceries, and vegetables. She lived like a queen at Parapana Agrahara, even walking in and out of prison to go shopping.

Roopa's report was later vindicated by a one-man inquiry commission of retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, set up by the then Siddaramaiah government.

Seven years later, there seems to be hardly any change in corruption inside jails in general and Bengaluru Central Prison in particular. The only difference, one of the senior police officers sarcastically mentioned, is perhaps the `revised rate card,' for various services offered.

Inmates' Syndicate

The syndicate decides who should get what and at what price. Later, the syndicate with the help of officials organises the articles in demand -- it could be as basic as hot water for a bath or a bed with a pillow for a sum of Rs 3,000 to 5,000 a month. For making a few calls a month one has to pay between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 while if an inmate decides to have a phone for himself or herself, the charge is Rs 10,000 a month. The syndicate decides when to lower the frequency of the jammer allowing inmates to make or receive calls. Those who want grocery items and vegetables to have their own cooking facilities have to pay separately for the stove (Rs 5,000 a month). Grocery is provided at thrice the market prices.

Inmates can order food of their choice, also at three times the actual cost. They can organise birthday celebrations and even cut cakes and blow candles for a charge of Rs 25,000. Needless to say supply of liquor, cigarettes, and even marijuana at five or six times the market price is available. If someone wants to move into a bigger prison room, with a mobile phone, television with multiple channels access, a cot with mattress and pillow, and bathroom access, it will cost anywhere between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh a month. The syndicate also runs massage services.

It is said that Darshan was given a massage twice a week. The syndicate decides who has to massage and how much to pay. This service would range anywhere from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per massage.

Access to companionship of the opposite sex is also very much possible. Sometimes sex workers are sent inside the prison for this. This is a premium service, and the charge is between Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000, and more. One such instance came to light when Labhu Ram, an IPS officer who was posted as Commissioner of Police in Dharwad in 2022, raided a lodge and arrested notorious Mumbai underworld man Bachakana while on a romp with his girlfriend in a Dharwad lodge.

He had been arrested in connection with the murder of Bengaluru's real estate businessman K Subbaraju. He was being taken to Dharwad prison in another murder case (of Fruit Irfan) to be produced before the court. After the court hours, the police and jail authorities allowed him to stay at a lodge to spend time with his girlfriend while they too stayed in the same building.